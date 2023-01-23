Gunmen behead Imo LG Chairman

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Gunmen have beheaded the Sole Administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Hon. Chris Ohizu.

This came after he was abducted last Friday from his home in Arondizuogu, in the Ideato North Council Area of the state.

He was abducted alongside two other persons, while his country home was burnt to the ground by his assailants.

New Telegraph learnt that his abductors had demanded and collected the sum of N6 million as ransom for his release.

While his family and associates were hoping and awaiting his release, a shocking video that hit the internet Sunday evening, showed in gory details how the Council chairman was decapitated while his hands were tied to his back.

The horrid video was greeted by horror and outrage as people condemned the brutal murder of the council chairman.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...