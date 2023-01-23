Metro & Crime

Gunmen behead Imo LG Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

 

Gunmen have beheaded the Sole Administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Hon. Chris Ohizu.

This came after he was abducted last Friday from his home in Arondizuogu, in the Ideato North Council Area of the state.

He was abducted alongside two other persons, while his country home was burnt to the ground by his assailants.

New Telegraph learnt that his abductors had demanded and collected the sum of N6 million as ransom for his release.

While his family and associates were hoping and awaiting his release, a shocking video that hit the internet Sunday evening, showed in gory details how the Council chairman was decapitated while his hands were tied to his back.

The horrid video was greeted by horror and outrage as people condemned the brutal murder of the council chairman.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man remanded in prison for allegedly defaming Ganduje, children

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

AKano State Magistrate Court presided over by Aminu Gabari has ordered the remand of one Muazu Magaji in a Correctional Centre for allegedly defaming the character of Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his children, Abdulaziz Ganduje and Balaraba Ganduje. According to the First Information Report (FIR) the accused is arraigned for alleged […]
Metro & Crime

Truck rams into VIO officer in Abuja 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Residents of Nyanya, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory were yet to recover from shock, after a truck ram into a Vehicle Inspection Officer(VIO) who was on duty along the ever busy Nyanya-Maraba road.   The truck driver, Wilson Aniete, was said to have tried to evade arrest when he knocked down with his vehicle […]
Metro & Crime

KEFFES RDF passes a vote of confidence on Sele-Epri Mathew

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa A group known as KEFFES Rural Development Foundation (KRDF) has unanimously passed a vote of   confidence on the Sele-epri Mathew-led leadership and assured them of their absolute and unflinching support. This was coming on the heels of a lingering misunderstanding  among some persons within the organisation which has led to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica