Metro & Crime

Gunmen beheads Imo LG chairman after collecting N6m ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

 

G unmen have beheaded the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Chris Ohizu. This is coming after he was abducted last Friday from his home in Arondizuogu. He was abducted alongside two other persons, while his country home was burnt to the ground by the assailants. Our correspondent gathered that his abductors had demanded and collected the sum of N6m as ransom for his release. While his family and associates were hoping and awaiting his release, a shocking video that hit the internet Sunday evening, showed in gory details how the council chairman was decapitated while his hands were tied to his back. The horrid video was greeted by horror and outrage as people condemned the brutal killing of the council chairman. A commentator who is from Ideato North, who craved anonymity said: “These people are animals. This is a cruel and cold-blooded way to kill a man. Why didn’t they just shoot him and dump him? No, they wanted to send a message. They wanted to spread fear by deploying the scare tactics most terrorists use. That is why they had to video while they beheaded him just to instill fear into the people and perhaps force people to stay away from voting their candidates in next month’s election.” Another observer, who simply gave his name as  Echezona, said: “All this madness will fizzle out as soon as the February 25 election is concluded. The state government should endeavor to depoliticise security in the state, so they can fight this nagging challenge in a clear-sighted manner.” The spokesperson for the Imo state Police Command, Henry Okoye, said that police authorities have swung into action to unmask the identities of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Comply with IGPs directive, CP warns SARS officers, others

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In compliance with the Inspector-General of Police IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu’s directives on mode of operation for Federal Anti robbery squads and other Tactical Squads, the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli has warned the men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad and other Tactical Teams to comply with the IGP’s directive […]
Metro & Crime

Police intercepts Hilux van with 38 cartons of tramadol tablets in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command Tuesday said it has intercepted a Hilux vehicle loaded with 38 cartons of tramadol tablets in Benue State. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass disclosed this in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police. Abass said that the Hilux vehicle […]
Metro & Crime

Housewife stabs husband’s nephew to death for breaking her mirror

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 30-yearold housewife, Cynthia Olukiowu for allegedly stabbing the nephew of her husband, Habeeb Aremu, to death.   The suspect, who was arrested on Saturday in Agbado area of the state allegedly stabbed the 18-year-old boy to death for breaking her mirror. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica