Gunmen beheads Imo LG chairman after collecting N6m ransom

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

G unmen have beheaded the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Chris Ohizu. This is coming after he was abducted last Friday from his home in Arondizuogu. He was abducted alongside two other persons, while his country home was burnt to the ground by the assailants. Our correspondent gathered that his abductors had demanded and collected the sum of N6m as ransom for his release. While his family and associates were hoping and awaiting his release, a shocking video that hit the internet Sunday evening, showed in gory details how the council chairman was decapitated while his hands were tied to his back. The horrid video was greeted by horror and outrage as people condemned the brutal killing of the council chairman. A commentator who is from Ideato North, who craved anonymity said: “These people are animals. This is a cruel and cold-blooded way to kill a man. Why didn’t they just shoot him and dump him? No, they wanted to send a message. They wanted to spread fear by deploying the scare tactics most terrorists use. That is why they had to video while they beheaded him just to instill fear into the people and perhaps force people to stay away from voting their candidates in next month’s election.” Another observer, who simply gave his name as Echezona, said: “All this madness will fizzle out as soon as the February 25 election is concluded. The state government should endeavor to depoliticise security in the state, so they can fight this nagging challenge in a clear-sighted manner.” The spokesperson for the Imo state Police Command, Henry Okoye, said that police authorities have swung into action to unmask the identities of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

