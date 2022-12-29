News Top Stories

Gunmen bomb Anambra police station, cart away arms

People of Ihiala in Anambra State were woken up in the early hours of yesterday to the sound of the bombing of the Divisional Police Station in the area. It was said that the suspects, under the custody of the Division, were released by the gunmen who spent hours carrying out their assault unhindered.

The hoodlums were said to have broken open and looted the armoury during the attack. It was learnt that policemen on duty had engaged the gunmen in a fierce shootout even as people residents within the divisional headquarters scampered for safety. No casualty figures had been recorded as at the time of this report. It was further learnt that some suspects were set free by the gunmen during the attack. Fire fighters later arrived to assist the police personnel to quench the fire.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident when contacted. He disclosed that one AK- 47 rifle abandoned by the fleeing gunmen was recovered from the scene of the attack. According to Ikenga: “Our Operatives in the early hours of today 28/12/2022 engaged some gunmen who attacked Ihiala Police Divisional Headquarters and recovered one abandoned AK-47 rifle. The gunmen escaped the scene due to the superior fire of the police operatives, and no casualty was recorded. “Unfortunately, the explosives the gunmen threw inside the police station had already ignited a fire that affected the building. “The fire has been put out. Operations are still ongoing in the area, further details shall be communicated.”

 

