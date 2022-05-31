Gunmen burn Anambra Broadcasting Service, kill police

The attention of the gunmen terrorizing parts of the South East appears to have shifted to media houses as gunmen yesterday burnt the building housing the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), station in Onitsha.

This is even as a policeman was killed in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State and the assailants collected his riffle in a broad day light. According to a source, the gunmen stationed themselves close to Ogidi Town Hall, where some police officers usually have their checkpoint.

“They stayed there for a long time, waiting, until they sighted one of the policemen, who they shot dead, and dispossessed him of his AK 47 riffle, before they fled,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the state command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said that information before him showed that Police Operatives on Observation Patrol along Abatete Expressway, Ogidi engaged some armed hoodlums in gun battle.

According to him, during the gun duel one of the police operative was fatally wounded and due to the superior fire of the Police, the gunmen fled. “Meanwhile, operation is still ongoing and patrol has been intensified in the area. Further shall be communicated please.”

The gunmen are believed to be part of those terrorising the state for over a year, burnt a building, a company bus, and another vehicle parked in the ABS premises belonging to a staff. It was gathered that no life was lost in the attack, but they attacked staff members whom they met in the premises.

A staff who pleaded for anonymity said having unknown gunmen in ABS was strange. According to the staff, “Our internal security didn’t let them gain entrance to the Studios and operational buildings, so they set our bus and a presenter’s vehicle parked in the field on fire and ran away.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...