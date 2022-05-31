Metro & Crime

Gunmen burn Anambra Broadcasting Service, kill police

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka Comment(0)

The attention of the gunmen terrorizing parts of the South East appears to have shifted to media houses as gunmen yesterday burnt the building housing the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), station in Onitsha.

 

This is even as a policeman was killed in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State and the assailants collected his riffle in a broad day light. According to a source, the gunmen stationed themselves close to Ogidi Town Hall, where some police officers usually have their checkpoint.

 

“They stayed there for a long time, waiting, until they sighted one of the policemen, who they shot dead, and dispossessed him of his AK 47 riffle, before they fled,” the source said.

 

Confirming the incident, the state command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said that information before him showed that Police Operatives on Observation Patrol along Abatete Expressway, Ogidi engaged some armed hoodlums in gun battle.

According to him, during the gun duel one of the police operative was fatally wounded and due to the superior fire of the Police, the gunmen fled. “Meanwhile, operation is still ongoing and patrol has been intensified in the area. Further  shall be communicated please.”

 

The gunmen are believed to be part of those terrorising the state for over a year, burnt a building, a company bus, and another vehicle parked in the ABS premises belonging to a staff. It was gathered that no life was lost in the attack, but they attacked staff members whom they met in the premises.

 

A staff who pleaded for anonymity said having unknown gunmen in ABS was strange. According to the staff, “Our internal security didn’t let them gain entrance to the Studios and operational buildings, so they set our bus and a presenter’s vehicle parked in the field on fire and ran away.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

15-year-old nanny allegedly kills, drains mistress 6-month-old son’s blood

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 15–year-old female nanny, Chiamaka Odo, has been arrested for allegedly strangulating her mistress’s six-monthold son and drained his blood into a bowl in Lagos State. The suspect who claimed that she killed the boy on the instructionsof theoccultgroupshebelongs to added that she was also asked to drainthe bloodof the babyina bowl for a spiritual […]
Metro & Crime

Eight die, 15 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway multiple accidents

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Eight people were yesterday confirmed dead, while 15 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple accidents in Ogun State. The victims of the accidents, which involved a petrol tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) occurred around Tunji Alegi Filling Station in Kwakyama area of Ogere, were burnt to death. New Telegraph learnt that […]
Metro & Crime

Three suspected thieves burnt to death in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar  

Three thieves who defied the eight-hour (10pm – 6am) curfew still in place in Cross River State, were on Sunday burnt to death in Calabar South Local Government Area of the state. Our correspondent learnt that the suspects were all burnt to death with car tyres on Sunday night at different locations in the city. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica