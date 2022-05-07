News

Gunmen burn vehicle, motorcycle in Ebonyi over Buhari visit

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Gunmen on Friday morning set one vehicle and a motorcycle ablaze in Ebebe Junction, Ogbaga road located in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital. The attack is coming just as President Muhammadu Buhari was in the state on a two-day working visit. Eyewitnesses said the gunmen intercepted the vehicle and a motorcycle and chased the occupants away before setting them ablaze. The unidentified gunmen suspected to be enforcing the two-day staysit- at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly carried out the attack around 6:20 a.m. Also, the motorcycle operator was said to have narrowly escaped being killed in the process.

A resident of the area who spoke on grounds of anonymity said that the gunmen shot several gunshots to incite fear in the residents. “I was still inside my shop because I slept there; I heard the gunshots but I discovered later that they left a vehicle burnt beyond recognition while a motorcycle operator told us that he narrowly escaped their bullets. “It’s so unfortunate that we witnessed such an ugly incident in this area that is usually very peaceful and sprawling with business activities especially at evening periods,” he said. A team of Policemen and Ebubeagu Security Outfit later arrived and condoned off the area.

The security men removed the burnt vehicle and motorcycle out of the road. The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said she was not aware of the incident. “I’m just getting the information from you; I’m not aware of the attack,” Odah said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps initiate 1,407, pass 88 bills in two years

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives said it has initiated a total 1,407 bills in the last two years, out of which, 88 have been passed. Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has disclosed. Kalu, who had on June 15 disclosed that the lower chamber had considered 853 bills […]
News

MOSOP: Restructuring’ll strengthen Nigeria’s democracy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), has added its voice to the calls for the country’s restructuring, stressing that it is the surest way to strengthen its democracy. President of the Movement, Fegalo Nsuke, who stated this in Port Harcourt, the Rives State capital, also declared that the pervasive injustice in Nigeria […]
News

LASU gets governor’s nod to host 2024 All Africa University Games

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji- Bello, have agreed for the school to co-host the All Africa University Games in 2024 with University of Lagos (UNILAG). This is coming in the heels of the offer to co-host the competition presented on Tuesday by the President, Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica