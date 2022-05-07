Gunmen burn vehicle, motorcycle in Ebonyi over Buhari visit

Gunmen on Friday morning set one vehicle and a motorcycle ablaze in Ebebe Junction, Ogbaga road located in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital. The attack is coming just as President Muhammadu Buhari was in the state on a two-day working visit. Eyewitnesses said the gunmen intercepted the vehicle and a motorcycle and chased the occupants away before setting them ablaze. The unidentified gunmen suspected to be enforcing the two-day staysit- at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly carried out the attack around 6:20 a.m. Also, the motorcycle operator was said to have narrowly escaped being killed in the process.

A resident of the area who spoke on grounds of anonymity said that the gunmen shot several gunshots to incite fear in the residents. “I was still inside my shop because I slept there; I heard the gunshots but I discovered later that they left a vehicle burnt beyond recognition while a motorcycle operator told us that he narrowly escaped their bullets. “It’s so unfortunate that we witnessed such an ugly incident in this area that is usually very peaceful and sprawling with business activities especially at evening periods,” he said. A team of Policemen and Ebubeagu Security Outfit later arrived and condoned off the area.

The security men removed the burnt vehicle and motorcycle out of the road. The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said she was not aware of the incident. “I’m just getting the information from you; I’m not aware of the attack,” Odah said.

