Metro & Crime

Gunmen comb Anambra communities, disarm vigilance operatives

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi Comment(0)

Gunmen on Friday night, combed Ebenator Community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, moving from house to house to snatch guns from members of the Anambra Vigilance Group (AVG) operating or residing in the community.

 

According to a source who spoke under the condition of anonymity, the gunmen, numbering about thirty  stormed the community at about 11 pm andstartedmoving from house to house to dispossess the security men of their guns.

 

It was reported that in each house they entered, they first tied up all the adult family members sighted in the house, dispossessed them of their phones and other belongings, and start beating them and flogging them with machetes, while coercing and awaiting the security officer to ‘hand-over’ his gun to them.

 

It was also gathered that they beat up and injured some of the security men with machete, especially those who attempted to dare them, delay

them or even deny having any gun in their possession.

 

Anothersource who simplyidentified himself as Sam alleged that thegunmen, who are now popularly known and addressed as ‘Umuoma’ in the entire area, had also recently carriedoutsuchinvasionandoperation in other neighbouring communitiesinthearea, includingEzinifite, where they officially wrote to the Traditional Ruler of the community to gather and assemble all the security men’s guns in the community at a specific venue, where they went and carry them on a fixed date contained in the letter

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Plateau: Suspected Fulani herdsmen defy curfew kill 6 in fresh attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday again killed six persons in a fresh attack on Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) Village of Miango District in Bassa  Local Government Area of Plateau State despite the curfew imposed by the State government. New Telegraph learnt that hersmen stormed the communities in the evening shooting sporadically. The Secretary […]
Metro & Crime

FGM still being practiced in Ebonyi –Researcher

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

A researcher, Dr. Obinna Edeh, has said that Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) was still prevalent in Ebonyi State despite campaigns against it. Edeh said FGM was still being practiced and even tacitly encouraged in various communities in the state.   The researcher made this known in Abakaliki during consultative meeting with gate keepers and duty […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill nine in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

Suspected armed Fulani herdsmen have attacked Tiv farmers in Ajimaka, Gidan Rai and Ankoma communties in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State killing nine people. Eyewitness said the attackers, wielding AK-47 rifles, invaded the said villages at the early hours Saturday, shooting anyone on sight. Eyewitness said the attackers also set fire on houses, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica