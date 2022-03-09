Gunmen comb Anambra communities, disarm vigilance operatives

Gunmen on Friday night, combed Ebenator Community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, moving from house to house to snatch guns from members of the Anambra Vigilance Group (AVG) operating or residing in the community.

According to a source who spoke under the condition of anonymity, the gunmen, numbering about thirty stormed the community at about 11 pm andstartedmoving from house to house to dispossess the security men of their guns.

It was reported that in each house they entered, they first tied up all the adult family members sighted in the house, dispossessed them of their phones and other belongings, and start beating them and flogging them with machetes, while coercing and awaiting the security officer to ‘hand-over’ his gun to them.

It was also gathered that they beat up and injured some of the security men with machete, especially those who attempted to dare them, delay

them or even deny having any gun in their possession.

Anothersource who simplyidentified himself as Sam alleged that thegunmen, who are now popularly known and addressed as ‘Umuoma’ in the entire area, had also recently carriedoutsuchinvasionandoperation in other neighbouring communitiesinthearea, includingEzinifite, where they officially wrote to the Traditional Ruler of the community to gather and assemble all the security men’s guns in the community at a specific venue, where they went and carry them on a fixed date contained in the letter

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...