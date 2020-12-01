Metro & Crime

Gunmen demand N15m Random for kidnapped classroom teacher, wife in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin Comment(0)

Indications emerged on Tuesday that gunmen, who kidnapped a couple at Ewatto in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo state are demanding N15 million ramson before releasing them.
The man, a classroom teacher, and his wife, identified as Mr/Mrs Paul Aluola, were kidnapped by heavily armed men on Monday afternoon.
Aluola is said to be a teacher at Iriwa Primary School, Ohordua, while his wife is a petty trader.
Mr and Mrs Paul Aluola before the incident had regularly travelled on the road which links Edo and Delta state through Agbor, Ekpon, Ewohimi and Ewatto.
Source close to the area disclosed that the suspected gunmen had “called the family members for ransom; they are currently demanding for the sum of N15 million as ransom before effecting the release of their victims.”
According to the source, who pleaded anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, “The family members are wondering how a teacher can raise such amount of money.”
It was learnt that the couple were travelling along the Ewatto – Ubiaja road, and had approached the bridge at Ellah River, when the gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, opened fire on the vehicle in which they had travelled and forcing them to stop.
The kidnappers then dragged the victims from the vehicle and took them into the bush.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

