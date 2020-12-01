Metro & Crime

Gunmen demand N15m Ransom for kidnapped classroom teacher, wife in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin Comment(0)

Indications emerged on Tuesday that gunmen, who kidnapped a couple at Ewatto in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo state are demanding N15 million ramson before releasing them.
The man, a classroom teacher, and his wife, identified as Mr/Mrs Paul Aluola, were kidnapped by heavily armed men on Monday afternoon.
Aluola is said to be a teacher at Iriwa Primary School, Ohordua, while his wife is a petty trader.
Mr and Mrs Paul Aluola before the incident had regularly travelled on the road which links Edo and Delta state through Agbor, Ekpon, Ewohimi and Ewatto.
Source close to the area disclosed that the suspected gunmen had “called the family members for ransom; they are currently demanding for the sum of N15 million as ransom before effecting the release of their victims.”
According to the source, who pleaded anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, “The family members are wondering how a teacher can raise such amount of money.”
It was learnt that the couple were travelling along the Ewatto – Ubiaja road, and had approached the bridge at Ellah River, when the gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, opened fire on the vehicle in which they had travelled and forcing them to stop.
The kidnappers then dragged the victims from the vehicle and took them into the bush.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest man who killed friend over N500

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Police in Kano have arrested Haruna Ya’u who allegedly killed his friend, Sani Ibrahim following a misunderstanding over N500. Haruna, a resident of Tarauni, Kano, allegedly stabbed his friend over the money which was said to have given by the deceased for an errand. The Police Spokesman, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed that they […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: NGO trains community leaders, others in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Following the increasing confirmed cases of coronavirus in Plateau State a non-governmental organisation (NGO), known as Scorer Foundation, has trained community leaders, women and youths leaders on COVID-19 guidelines and protocol towards creating proper awareness to the people of Rahoss and other rural area.     The participants of the awareness training, which held on […]
Metro & Crime

Two-day-old baby dumped inside rain

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

A caregiver gas rescued a newborn baby girl in the Oju Local Government Area of Benue State. It was handed over to the local government Chairman, Hon. Clement Onaa, on Monday. The baby, believed to be two days old, was dumped by the roadside. It was learnt that the baby, which was wrapped in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: