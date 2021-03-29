Gunmen demand N50m for abducted Seriki’s brother, 2 other

Suspected gunmen, who kidnapped Seriki of Sabo, Haruna Tanko’s brother, two others along the Ilesha/Ife expressway in Osu community headquarters of Atakumosa West of Osun State, have demanded N50 million ransom.

It was learnt that one Usman and two others were abducted on March 25, along the expressway.

The kidnappers, it was, however, gathered contacted the family of Usman, who is a brother to the Seriki of Hausa Community in Iyere and demanded N50 million ransom.

The identity of the two other victims as at the time of filing this report, was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Osun State Police spokesman, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the kidnappers contacted the Seriki of Sabo, Haruna Tanko, to demand the ransom.

She said: “Tanko reported to the police station at about 8:30am that his brother and two other have been kidnapped.

“He said the kidnappers called him on phone to demand N50 million as ransom. Efforts are on the top gear to rescue the victims and arrest the kidnappers.”

Like this: Like Loading...