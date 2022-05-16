Gunmen engage military in late night shootout at 3-3 Estate, Onitsha

Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

Unknown gunmen on Sunday night allegedly engaged the military in a shoot out at 3-3 Estate, Nkwelle Ezunaka, near Onitsha.

Sources said the shooting, which started at about 10pm, lasted late into the night, with bullets flying in all directions, while expended shells dropped on rooftops of residents in the vicinity.

It was learnt that the shootout started after the unidentified rifle-wielding men took the battle to the door steps of the military, in a spot, where they are stationed, within the estate.

A resident of the area, who spoke to New Telegraph, said they were scared stiff, all through the night as gunshots continued almost nonstop.

She said: “It is true. Yesterday night at Housing Estate gate, unknown gunmen attacked the military men protecting us.

“There was shooting for like two hours. My estate was hot from 10pm – 12am last night. Call your colleagues living at Onitsha to confirm,” the source said.

It was learnt that the gunmen also visited the Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Onitsha, where they also shot intermittently.

As at the time of filing this report, no police confirmation had been received.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...