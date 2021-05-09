Metro & Crime

Gunmen free abducted Abia Varsity student

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has announced the release of the student of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, abducted by a criminal gang which seized a passenger bus in which he and others were travelling along the Okigwe-Uturu Road.
The governor made the announcement on his Twitter handle Saturday evening.
It had been reported Friday that three students of ABSU were abducted on Wednesday evening while travelling along Okigwe-Uturu Road in Imo State.
However, two of the students escaped from their abductors while the captives alongside other passengers in the bus were being marched into the bush.
Announcing the release, Ikpeazu tweeted: “It is with exceedingly great joy and a very pleasant sense of relief that I announce that the only kidnapped ABSU student who was still in custody of the hoodlums that abducted some people few days ago along the Okigwe-Uturu Road has been freed.
“I spoke with her and her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done leading to this good news.
“Our administration has since taken measures to strengthen security around the area where the incident happened and even beyond it to ensure security of lives and property which remains my number one assignment as Governor and it is one duty I will never take lightly.
“We will surely take justice to those who abducted our student as we will not cohabit this state with criminals.
“To God be the glory!”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bomb explosion kills 5 children, injures 6 others in Katsina

Posted on Author Reporter

The Police Command in Katsina State, on Saturday, said five children were killed in a suspected bomb explosion at a farm in Yammama village, Malumfashi Local Government area of the state. A statement by the command Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said that six other children were injured in the blast which occurred at […]
Metro & Crime

Sowore arrives court in handcuffs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Omoyele Sowore has arrived at the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja wearing handcuffs. The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello is expected to hear the bail application filed on Sowore’s behalf. Sowore on Monday, January 4, was arraigned alongside four others by the Federal Government on three charges […]
Metro & Crime

Ohanaeze Youths condemn attack on police stations, back Ebubeagu security outfit

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing at the weekend condemned the rising attacks on police stations and killing of police officers and other security personnel in the South East by unknown gun men. In a communiqué issued in Enugu after their meeting, the Ohanaeze Youth Wing, however, called for the establishment of state police to help […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica