Gunmen free abducted Abia Varsity student

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has announced the release of the student of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, abducted by a criminal gang which seized a passenger bus in which he and others were travelling along the Okigwe-Uturu Road.

The governor made the announcement on his Twitter handle Saturday evening.

It had been reported Friday that three students of ABSU were abducted on Wednesday evening while travelling along Okigwe-Uturu Road in Imo State.

However, two of the students escaped from their abductors while the captives alongside other passengers in the bus were being marched into the bush.

Announcing the release, Ikpeazu tweeted: “It is with exceedingly great joy and a very pleasant sense of relief that I announce that the only kidnapped ABSU student who was still in custody of the hoodlums that abducted some people few days ago along the Okigwe-Uturu Road has been freed.

“I spoke with her and her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done leading to this good news.

“Our administration has since taken measures to strengthen security around the area where the incident happened and even beyond it to ensure security of lives and property which remains my number one assignment as Governor and it is one duty I will never take lightly.

“We will surely take justice to those who abducted our student as we will not cohabit this state with criminals.

“To God be the glory!”

