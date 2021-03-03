Metro & Crime

Gunmen go on rampage, kill 6 Policemen, one Soldier in C'River

Gunmen, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have allegedly attacked two Police checkpoints in Obubra, Cross River State, killing at least seven security personnel.
A source, who confided in New Telegraph, said the incident occurred on Wednesday morning where some Policemen were manning a check point in the town.
The source said that six of those who died were Policemen while one soldier died during a gun duel with the suspected IPOB members.They also had their rifles taken away.
The source, who did not want his name in print because of the security nature of the incident, said the gunmen were chanting IPOB songs as they attacked the two Police checkpoints at Oyadama and Ofatura – all in Obubra Local Government Area of the state.
“The people came in a vehicle in the morning (Wednesday) and were chanting ‘IPOB songs’. They came from Nko side in Yakurr Local Government Area and attacked the checkpoint at Oyadama and killed four Police officers before heading to Ofatura to kill another two police officers.
“They also shot one soldier in the hand in one of the checkpoints. He later died. They carted away all the arms belonging to the security personnel,” the source who claimed to be an eyewitness said.
However, the state Police command, which described the incident as “unfortunate,” denied that six of its men died in the encounter.
A press release, with reference number: AZ:5250/CRS/PPRD/VOL.17/100, signed by DSP Irene Ugbo, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, said only two Policemen died

