Gunmen highjack Enugu-bound corpse, kidnap deceased younger brother in Edo

It was double tragedy for an unidentified family travelling to Enugu from Lagos to bury a dead family member as their convoy was attacked and the younger brother of the deceased, who was sitting in the ambulance kidnapped while the ambulance was badly damaged.

It was learnt on Monday that the incident happened along the Benin bypass near Ahor, an area that has become notorious for kidnapping in the past few days.
Narrating the incident, the driver of the ambulance, marked Lagos Lagos KRD 782 GO, who gave his name as Salami Orijiwa, said they left Lagos as early as 6 am on Saturday to make the journey early to Enugu.
“I was carrying a corpse in the ambulance and we were coming from Lagos and going to Enugu to bury him and the younger brother of the deceased was sitting with me in the front seat of the vehicle.
“When I first sighted them, I thought they were policemen because one of them was holding a gun on the right hand side of the road and then I saw another one on the left carrying cutlass, at that point I thought they were thieves and then suddenly I saw another person in front who pointed a gun at us and shot, I quickly bent down inside the vehicle and that was how I lost control and veered into the bush and fell into a ditch. The bullet hit the vehicle behind me and the driver died on the spot,” he explained.
New Telegraph gathered that the family was still negotiating with the abductors who are said to be demanding for N5 million as ransom before they will release their victim.
When contacted on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu said he was in a meeting and directed inquiries to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor who did not answer repeated calls to his line.

