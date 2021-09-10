Metro & Crime Top Stories

Gunmen hijack 18-seater bus, kidnap passengers in Ondo

Posted on

…Only 3 persons were kidnapped-Police

Suspected gunmen have hijacked an 18-seater bus travelling along the Idoani/Ifira road in Akoko Southeast Local Government Area of Ondo State and kidnapped some passengers in the vehicle. The incident, according to sources, occurred on the failed portion of the Idoani-Ifira road. The road, residents said, has been the hotbed of criminal activities, including robbery and kidnapping. Sources said the gunmenshot sporadically in the process of hijacking the bus. They said the gunmen were shooting in order to scare away any potential help and to make sure no security agent came around to rescue the victims.

One of the sources said the sporadic gunshots caused panic among the passengers and made them to run helter skelter on the road. It was also gathered that the passengers were robbed of their valuables before abducting them into the forest. A source close to one of the victims told reporters yesterday that the kidnappers have demanded N10 million ransom for the release of the abducted passengers. Meanwhile an Ifira Akoko community leader, Chief Boboye Ojomo has blamed the incessant robberies and kidnappings on that axis on deplorable condition of Federal roads from Orita Ipele to Idoani to Ifira and Isua which had been abandoned by the contractor handling the road project. Ojomo called on the Federal Government through the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola to look into all federal roads in the state as many are now in a state of disrepair.

Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in Isua Akoko, a Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr. Hakeem Sadiq said the case had been reported to them and that the antikidnapping unit was already working with sister agencies to ensure that the travellers were rescued unhurt.

Our Reporters

