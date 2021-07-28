Metro & Crime

Gunmen hijack 18-seater bus, Sienna carrying Naval College students in Edo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Passengers of an 18-seater bus and a Sienna bus conveying students of Naval college of engineering, Sapele have been whisked away by unknown gunmen.

The victims were reportedly ambushed and kidnapped while returning from Kaduna State to Sapele, Delta State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kotongs Bello who confirmed the incident, told online news portal, DAILY POST that the kidnapped Naval collage students have been rescued, excluding five of them who are still with the kidnappers inside the bush.

“These hoodlums were intercepted at Irukpen our operatives rescued most of them.

“Out of the two buses, only five students are remaining, all others have been rescued. The command is working hard to ensure the remaining five students are also rescued unhurt,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom: Miyetyi Allah vigilante group can operate in other states not Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday again, brushed aside the claim by the Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore that its floated vigilante outfit, said to be embedded in the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) is functional in Benue and 35 other states of the federation. The governor unmistakably said the group is […]
Metro & Crime

Why Buhari must sack service chiefs, by security experts

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Abdulasalam Ibrahim

On November 28, Nigerians woke up to hear the horrifying story of how Boko Haram members lined up 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, a community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State and slit their throats. Nigerians were still reeling over the shocking murders, when the United Nations (UN) announced that the number of […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap ’18 passengers’ in Ibarapa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eighteen passengers travelling along Eruwa/Igbo-Ora road, Ibarapa area of Oyo state, were allegedly kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday. Although information on the kidnap is still sketchy, Olatunji Badmus, a member of the local vigilante in Ibarapa area told online newspaper, TheCable that the group had been alerted over the incident. “We are still waiting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica