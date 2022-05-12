Metro & Crime

Gunmen hijack commercial bus, two vehicles on East-West road

A commercial bus conveying passengers, a Toyota Sienna car laden with goods and a private vehicle have been hijacked by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Rivers State.

It was learnt the gunmen hijacked the vehicles along Evekwu -Rumuodogo in Emohua Local Government axis of the East-West road on Wednesday night.

They were said to have diverted the passengers to a nearby forest in the area.

A member of a local vigilante group in the area reportedly confirmed the incident, saying the victims were kidnapped at gunpoint.

The victims were said to be returning to Port Harcourt when the gunmen ambushed them around 8pm and marched them into the nearby forest.

Rivers Commissioner of Police Friday Eboka said it was not a case of hijack adding that the Police later recovered the vehicle

He said: “It is not actually a case of hijack. The three vehicles are at the Rumuji police station. One of the drivers escaped.

“He was even the one that informed us. The cars were abandoned. No arrest yet. But we are still working on the information we have.”

 

