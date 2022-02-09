Gunmen in army uniform kill petrol station owner, escape with his car

Gunmen dressed in army uniform have killed the owner of Osofem Oil and Gas Company, Mr. Olowufemi James and escaped with his car at Ifo Area of Ogun State.

The father of three, it was learnt, was about going home on Sunday January 6, after the sales for the day when the gunmen stormed the petrol station and ordered everyone to remain where they were or they would be killed.

The assailants who also wore face masks and hat, forced their way into the vehicle of the deceased and tried to drive off with him when the deceased jumped out of the vehicle and they chased him, it was in the process of chasing him that he fell down and one of the gunmen used their gun to hit him on his ear before he was finally shot through the ear, but he died before he was rushed to the General Hospital, Ifo.

According to the distraught wife of the deceased, Omolayo James, she was at home around 10p.m. on the fateful day when she received a phone call from someone that she should be coming to Ifo that something terrible has happened to the husband, but she couldn’t make it because it was late.

The bereaved woman said, her joy has been taken away from her, “I don’t know my husband’s offence for killing him, he was an easy going person.”

“It was one Mr. Gbenga that called me that fateful night that I should come to Ifo and I told him I couldn’t make it because I have a baby of eleven months old.

When I couldn’t bear the pain anymore I had to rush to our neighbour’s apartment to accompany me down, they also said they wouldn’t be able to go because it was late.

