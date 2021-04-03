Gunmen in military uniforms abduct village head, four others in Ebonyi

…We’ve rescued victims –Police

Gunmen in military uniforms, on Friday evening abducted the village Head of Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Deacon John Ulebe Nnaji. The gunmen also abducted four others in the community. The gunmen, who came on motor bikes in their numbers left many persons injured before leaving the affected community. An eye witness in the area, Amos Otubo said they were relaxing at their village square when the gunmen stormed the village in a commando- style and abducted their victims.

“On arrival, the gunmen were seen putting on military uniforms as bike carried three persons. They felt relaxed when they saw them, thinking that they were military men on special duty considering the crisis in Effium Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. “We were still at the village square taking fresh air and discussing when we suddenly started to hear gun shots everywhere in the village and people started running to take cover.” “I was where I was hiding, I was able to spot one person’s face who is a resident of the village (name withheld).

He was the one that led the operation from one house to another. “When we saw them coming, my friend who sat next to me said their movement was strange to him and that he was no longer comfortable, that he wanted to go home, but I told him to stay back that nothing would happen. “Not quite long, we started to hear people screaming on top of their voices, running from one place to another, also calling their children to go and hide in a safe place. “My friend and I had to take cover too because the village had been thrown into confusion. “The gunmen continued shooting for about 45 Minutes to one hour before they abducted our village head and four other persons. “They would have abducted more if not for that the villagers were shouting and screaming on top of their voices. So, they decided to leave with the persons they had abducted.

