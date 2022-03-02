Gunmen in reprisal, kill 2, burn vehicles in Niger LGA

… security kill 7 bandits, arrest 2Gunmen reportedly invaded communities in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State in a reprisal attack, killing two people in Sahon Rami and burning vehicles carrying foodstuffs. However, in a swift response, the local vigilance mobilised and killed seven bandits in Sahon Rami town, Mashegu LGA.

In a broad day light attack, the bandits on Monday burnt several vehicles in Sahon Rami Market in Mashegu LGA killing two people, kidnapping unspecified number and leaving many injured after some of their men were killed. While condemning the attacks across the state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello through the Commissioner, Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, directed security forces to intensify aggressive search and patrol in the affected areas generally and ensure that the terrorist are tracked down, cordoned and neutralised.

In another development, a combined team made up of the Nigeria military, the Nigeria Police and local vigilances have apprehended two terrorists while unleashing terror along the Minna-Lambata road in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State. New Telegraph had reported that, gunmen numbering about one hundred on Monday evening blocked the Suleja-Lambata-Izom- Minna road and abducted two construction workers in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun and made available to journalists in Minna, there was temporary motoring stoppage along Suleja-Minna road, but normalcy has since been restored. “The hoodlums were vehemently engaged in a gun battle, and in the process, two bandits were neu- tralised and four motorcycles were recovered from the bandits, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries “On Monday, February 28, 2022 at about 3pm, information was received that armed bandits attacked Dajigbe village via Lambata, Gurara LGA and abducted some victims including a construction worker “However, upon the receipt of this information, the Command mobilised a team of Police operatives, Military personnel from Zuma barracks, Suleja and vigilance members to the area.”

