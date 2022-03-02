Metro & Crime

Gunmen in reprisal, kill 2, burn vehicles in Niger LGA

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

… security kill 7 bandits, arrest 2Gunmen reportedly invaded communities in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State in a reprisal attack, killing two people in Sahon Rami and burning vehicles carrying foodstuffs. However, in a swift response, the local vigilance mobilised and killed seven bandits in Sahon Rami town, Mashegu LGA.

In a broad day light attack, the bandits on Monday burnt several vehicles in Sahon Rami Market in Mashegu LGA killing two people, kidnapping unspecified number and leaving many injured after some of their men were killed. While condemning the attacks across the state, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello through the Commissioner, Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, directed security forces to intensify aggressive search and patrol in the affected areas generally and ensure that the terrorist are tracked down, cordoned and neutralised.

In another development, a combined team made up of the Nigeria military, the Nigeria Police and local vigilances have apprehended two terrorists while unleashing terror along the Minna-Lambata road in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State. New Telegraph had reported that, gunmen numbering about one hundred on Monday evening blocked the Suleja-Lambata-Izom- Minna road and abducted two construction workers in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun and made available to journalists in Minna, there was temporary motoring stoppage along Suleja-Minna road, but normalcy has since been restored. “The hoodlums were vehemently engaged in a gun battle, and in the process, two bandits were neu- tralised and four motorcycles were recovered from the bandits, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries “On Monday, February 28, 2022 at about 3pm, information was received that armed bandits attacked Dajigbe village via Lambata, Gurara LGA and abducted some victims including a construction worker “However, upon the receipt of this information, the Command mobilised a team of Police operatives, Military personnel from Zuma barracks, Suleja and vigilance members to the area.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police ‘arrest’ goat after report of break-in

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in eastern North Carolina say they’ve “arrested” a goat after they got a call reporting an attempted break-in. The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday in the college town of Greenville. The Animal Protective Services unit of the Greenville Police Department said in a statement that offices arrived to find the goat hanging […]

Matawelle)
Metro & Crime

Two abducted Zamfara judges regain freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The two Zamfara State Sharia court judges, kidnapped by bandits about two months ago have been released after paying N1 million each. The two judges, Salihu Abdullahi and Shafi’u Jangebe, were abducted on their way back to Zamfara from Maradi in Niger Republic and were asked to pay N10m each, but the money was […]
Metro & Crime

Zulum visits Maiduguri victims, says 10 persons dead, 47 injured

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, says at least 10 persons were killed on Tuesday when Boko Haram insurgents launched an attack on Maiduguri, the state capital. Zulum, who paid a visit to some of the hospitals tending to patients from the attack also said about 50 people sustained injuries. It had reported that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica