Metro & Crime

Gunmen in speedboat kidnap Rivers monarch

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Gunmen riding on a speedboat have kidnapped the Chairman of the Abissa    Council of Chiefs in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, High Chief Matthew Opoto. Opoto was reportedly seized and taken away while on his way to his community in the Abissa waterway.

 

The marauders were said to have intercepted the boat conveying Opoto alongside some members of his council of chiefs and forced the occupants to identify their target. An indigene of the area, Minaibiye Dolphin, who confirmed the incident, said the monarch was a few minutes to his destination when the assailants struck.

 

He said: “The chairman of Abissa council of chiefs High Chief Mathew Opito, was travelling with some of his chiefs and about five minutes to arrive the community, gunmen came in a speed boat, identified him and took him away. “We have no information about him.

 

The entire community is worried, the chiefs, elders, youths and women, everybody is worried because there is no information about him up till now”. Dolphin called on security agencies, including the Nigeria Navy Ship, Pathfinder (NNS Pathfinder) and the Rivers State Government to intervene and facilitate his release.

 

He said: “We are appealing and calling on the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, the police, Army and the NNS Pathfinder and other security agencies to help and secure his release.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Armed thugs unleash terror on Christian worshippers in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

Dare devil armed thugs on Monday attacked Dunamis International Church, Ayingba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, beating up Christian worshippers who were on peaceful Prayer Walk for the country.   The heavily armed thugs, allegedly led by the former Chairman and APC Local Government Chairmanship aspirant for the December 12 council poll (names […]
Metro & Crime

Correctional guards foil attack on Jos jail

Posted on Author Reporter

  Men and officers of the Armed Squad Unit of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Sunday foiled an attempted jailbreak by yet to be identified gunmen at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State. The attackers, who initially pretended to be visitors, stormed the facility at about past 5pm on Sunday evening shooting […]
Metro & Crime

Man defiles 10-year old girl in mother’s room      

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

A middle aged man, Soji Bakare at the weekend entered the room of a woman and raped her 10-year-old daughter.   It was learnt that Bakare, popularly known as ‘SOJ’, defiled the minor at her parents’ house at Aiyeyemi Street, Isolo area of Akure when her mother was at the nearby market selling soup ingredients. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica