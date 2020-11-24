Gunmen invade ABU, kidnap lecturer, wife, daughter

Doctor abducted in Kogi

Armed men yesterday invaded the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State and abducted a lecturer, his wife and daughter. This came barely 24 hours after nine students of the university, who were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, were released.

Also, gunmen have abducted a doctor in Kogi State. The lecturer, wife and daughter were abducted from the university campus at Samaru, Zaria.

The attack occurred about 12.50a.m. The kidnappers were said to have invaded the house of a staff member of the university located at Sardauna Crescent, Area BZ, Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria.

The institution’s Director, Public Affairs Directorate, Malam Auwalu Umar, confirmed the attack. He, however, said the lecturer’s wife and daughter were later rescued following an exchange of fire between security agents and the gunmen.

On his part, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, told journalists that he was in a meeting and would get back, but did not before filling this report.

But Umar said when the attack occurred, the university’s Security Division quickly informed the operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) who raced to the scene. He said: “There was an exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the mobile police operatives.

When it was clear that they would be overpowered, the kidnappers ran into the bush along with the victims.

“As the police went after them up to Kasuwar Da’a village bordering the university, the kidnappers then released the wife and the daughter and went away with the husband.

“Some empty shells were recovered from the scene. “The Inspector General of Police and other security agencies, as well as all relevant government establishments have been duly informed of the unfortunate incident. “The Vice-Chancellor urges the university community to remain calm and vigilant to avoid the recurrence of the incident.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Medi- cal Association (NMA), Kogi State chapter, has appealed to security agencies and the state government to rescue Dr. Azubuike Iheanacho, it’s member abducted on November 21 at Anyigba.

The association said in a statement issued yesterday in Lokoja that Iheanacho, the Medical Director of Peace Hospital, Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area, was kidnapped by gunmen.

The statement was jointly signed by the state NMA Chairman, Dr. Omakoji Oyiguh, and the Secretary, Dr. Famotele Tolorunju. The association said that the gunmen invaded the doctor’s residence between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday. The doctor was said to have been abducted in front of his house while returning from an outing in a vehicle with his wife and a friend.

The NMA added that the gunmen ordered the victim’s wife and his friend out of the car and zoomed off with him to an unknown destination. The association said it had reported the ugly incident to security agencies and the state government.

Two doctors, Ebiloma Aduku of Zonal Hospital, Ankpa and Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the King Hospital, Anyigba, were abducted on October 6. They were later released, following intervention of the security agencies

