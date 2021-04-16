Gunmen invade Anambra community, shoot two, vandalise vehicles

Gunmen yesterday shot two people and disrupted social and economic activities at Abagana town in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, shooting sporadically. The armed men disrupted activities on the premises of a first generation bank in the community. The Anambra State Broadcasting Service (ABS) news bulletin confirmed the invasion. Also, the earlier report that two school children were killed during the invasion was yet to be confirmed. Incidentally the bank was not robbed and the gunmen didn’t attempt to gain access into the bank.

The armed men, numbering about 10, drove in black Honda Pilot car, and hoisted the Biafran flag at the gate of the bank. They set fire to a Nissan Pathfinder with registration number UR 640 KJA and smashed glasses of a Honda car marked FST 456 AC, both parked in front of the bank.

It was not clear if anyone sustained gunshot injuries. However, normal human and vehicular movements resumed after the gunmen left. Many observers said it could be the handiwork of the newly formed Ebubeagu security outfit by South-East governors to discredit the widely accepted Idigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB)’s Eastern Security Network (ESN). The attack occurred barely hours after IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, raised the alarm of alleged plans by the Department of State Services (DSS) to attack banks in South-East to accuse IPOB of being responsible for it.

