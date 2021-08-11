Gunmen invade Benue community, kill mother, 3 children

Unidentified gunmen yesterday invaded the Okokolo settlement in Apopogolo community in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State leaving at least four people dead.

The invaders, New Telegraph learnt, were armed militia from Ngbo in neighbouring Ebonyi State. Chairman of Ado Local Government Area, Hon. James Oche, who confirmed this to newsmen via telephone in Makurdi, the state capital, said a little baby, less than one year old, two children of less than five years, including their mother, were murdered and their house burnt down by the militia men.

According to him, the militia carried out the attack in a guerrilla faction, adding that hostility along the border between Ngbo and Akpopogolo has been on for a long time. “We have always experienced this guerrilla style attack

You know the history of crisis between Ngbo and Ohaukwu and how we have always cried out that there should be a police presence in the whole of that area.

“Our military (Operation Whirl Stroke) and other security agencies have been overstretched. The Ebonyi State government has established a police post and we are appealing to the Benue State government to do the same.”

Hon. Oche noted that the council is confronted with a huge humanitarian crisis occasioned by over 1000 displaced persons and appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as well as the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to assist the victims with relief materials.

“We established an IDP camp, but could not continue to cater for the displaced persons due to lean finances.

“The Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu and Senator Abba Moro have assisted, but lack of sustenance made the people to scatter.”

