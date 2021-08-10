Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Benue community, kill three children, mother, another

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*Set houses ablaze

Unidentified gunmen Tuesday invaded the Okokolo settlement in Apopogolo community in Ado Local Governmemt Area of Benue State and left at least four people dead.

The invaders, New Telegraph learnt, were armed militia from Ngbo from neighbouring Ebonyi State.

Chairman of the local government area, Hon. James Oche, confirmed this to newsmen on telephone in Makurdi, the state capital.

Hon. Oche said a little baby less than one-year-old, two children of less than five years including their mother was murdered and their house burnt down by the militia men.

According to him, the militia carried out the attack in a guerilla style, adding that hostility along the border between Ngbo and Akpopogolo have been on for a long time.

“We have always experienced this guerilla attack. You know the history of crisis between Ngbo and Ohaukwu and how we have always cried out that there should be a police presence in the whole of that area.

“Our military (Operation Whirl Stroke) and other security agencies have been overstretched. The Ebonyi government has established a police post and we are appealing to the Benue State government to do same,” he said.

Hon. Oche noted that the council is confronted with a huge humanaritian crisis occasioned by over 1000 displaced persons and passionately appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as well as the State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) to assist the victims with relief materials.

2021 WASSCE begins Aug. 16
…says use of NIN for registration starts in 2022

Kayode Olanrewaju

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said that the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will take place from Monday, August 16 to September 30, 2021 throughout the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan announced this Tuesday at a press conference, which held at the Yaba, Lagos Head Office of the Council.

He stated that this year’s examination, which would span a period of seven weeks, is being conducted in August against the usual May/June due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused disruption and distortion of the academic calendar in the West Africa Sub-region.

The HNO, however, added that the timetable was specifically drawn to align with Nigeria’s emergency academic calendar and also in deference to specific request made by the Federal Ministry of Education.
Meanwhile, he said that the National Identification Number (NIN) would be a major requirement for registration for the WASSCE Examination with effect from the WASSCE for School Candidates in 2022 and subsequent diets, saying “no NIN, no entry.”

According to him, the 2021 WASSCE will be conducted in 19,425 recognised secondary schools, comprising 8,052 public and 11,373 private schools across the country.
Giving further statistics of the examination, he noted that 1.6 million candidates, comprising 792,620 males (50 per cent) and 781,169 females (49.64 per cent) will write the examination, and will be examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers.

Areghan pointed out that the examination would be conducted strictly in adherence to COVID-19 protocols and regulations of regular washing of hands in running water with soap, wearing of face masks and using of alcohol-based sanitisers by the candidates, examiners and supervisors.

