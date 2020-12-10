Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Delta school, kidnap three teachers

Armed men in military uniform yesterday invaded Ohorhe Secondary School at Ohorhe town in Uvwie Local Government of Delta State and abducted three teachers. The bandits stormed the school premises in a Toyota Highlander, went to the staffroom and abducted the three teachers.

An official of the school, who refused to disclose her name, said at Effurun yesterday that the abductors came as if they were on a revenge mission or they were commissioned to carry out the abduction. The source said for over 20 minutes the students were running helter-skelter. She said: “The gunmen dressed in military uniform. They were four in the ‘Jeep’ they came in, including the driver, who was at alert in the waiting vehicle. For about 15 minutes they were on the rampage.

They eventually entered our staffroom and kidnap three teachers. “They threatened to kill other teachers if they raised the alarm, which put more fear in them and the students.” A nursing mother, who identified herself simply as Mama Grace, said the school had been deserted as parents and guardians rushed there to pick their children. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the command had launched a manhunt for the gunmen in order to rescue the victims.

