Gunmen invade Ebonyi community, kill hotel owner, 2 others

Gunmen invaded Galaxy Hotel in Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and killed three persons. A resident of the community, Igwe Nwaokorie, told reporters that among the three persons killed is the owner of the hotel, Chief Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, also known as “Galaxy,” and two others. “The incident occurred in the night of Thursday, August 25. The suspects came on motorcycles with arms, about three of them and entered the hotel. “Before we could know what was happening, we started to hear gun shots that lasted for some minutes. After which, they left and three persons were found dead, including the owner of the hotel,” he explained.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Chris Anyanwu, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident.

He noted that the state police command was yet to have the full detail of the incident. “Yes, the Command have heard about the incident, but we have not gotten the full detail of what really happened,” Anyanwu stated.

