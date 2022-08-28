Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Ebonyi community,  kill hotel owner, 2 others

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaiki Comment(0)

Suspected gunmen invaded Galaxy Hotel in Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and killed three persons.

A resident of the community, Igwe Nwaokorie, told reporters on Sunday that among the three persons killed were the owner of the hotel, Chief Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, also known as “Galaxy”.

“The incident occurred in the night of Thursday. The suspects came on motorcycles with arms, about three of them and entered the hotel.

“Before we knew what was happening, we start to hear gun shots that lasted for some minutes. After which, they left and three persons were found dead, including the owner of the hotel,” he explained.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Chris Anyanwu, a Supritendent of Police, confirmed the incident.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kalu’s aide seeks media cooperation over projects

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

The legislative aide to the Senator representing Abia North, Bar Victor Etie, has solicited the cooperation of the media in projecting the numerous projects being executed by his principal, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in the district. Interacting with members of the correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Tuesday in Umuahia, Etie said […]
Metro & Crime

Group calls for speedy implementation of women, children’s security action plan

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Metro (pix:and child) Worried over the high rate of insecurity in the nation, a group, ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), has called for the speedy implementation of action plan on Peace and Security of Women and Children in Kogi State. The Manager Humanitarian aid Resilience of ActionAid Nigeria, Mr David Habba, made this call on Tuesday at […]
Metro & Crime

AMCON ‘demolished ex-British Governor-Generals’ Lagos residences’, court told

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday heard that the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has sold and demolished the former Lagos residences of British Governor-Generals in Nigeria, John Macpherson and Arthur Richards Sir Richards was a British colonial administrator, who served as the Governor-General from 1943 to 1948, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica