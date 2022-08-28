Gunmen invade Ebonyi community,  kill hotel owner, 2 others

Suspected gunmen invaded Galaxy Hotel in Isu community, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and killed three persons.

A resident of the community, Igwe Nwaokorie, told reporters on Sunday that among the three persons killed were the owner of the hotel, Chief Ogbonnaya Nwadibia, also known as “Galaxy”.

“The incident occurred in the night of Thursday. The suspects came on motorcycles with arms, about three of them and entered the hotel.

“Before we knew what was happening, we start to hear gun shots that lasted for some minutes. After which, they left and three persons were found dead, including the owner of the hotel,” he explained.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Chris Anyanwu, a Supritendent of Police, confirmed the incident.