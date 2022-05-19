Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Ebonyi council chairman’s house, kill 3 relatives, security guard

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Chief Steve Orogwu on Tuesday night escaped death as gunmen invaded his country home, killing three of his relatives. The gunmen also killed a security guard on duty and burnt down the family house of the Orogwus. A source said the hoodlums stormed the Chairman’s home in Ekpaomaka in the local government but didn’t meet him at home.

The invaders proceeded to shoot dead three of his relatives as well as the security guard on duty. Orogwu confirmed the incident to our reporter yesterday morning. He said: “They attacked my family compound at Ikwo at and killed my elder brother and two of his sons and a security guard.” He also said the gunmen set ablaze the family house in the compound. It was further learnt that the corpses of the victims have been taken to a mortuary in Abakaliki.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained at the time of filling this report. Spokesperson of the Police in the state, Loveth Odah said she was away on official assignment when contacted for comments. Security in the Southeast has deteriorated with attacks on security agencies, government and public facilities and high profile individuals becoming almost a daily occurrence.

The attacks have been blamed on Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out of the South East and parts of south south region of the country The attacks increased following the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu last year by the Federal Government. The group has however consistently denied responsibility for the attacks, stating that it is a nonviolent organisation. Kanu is being held in a Department of State Services (DSS) detention facility in Abuja and he is facing prosecution for alleged treason. Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State government, yesterday condemned the killings of four persons in the house of the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government by gunmen on Tuesday. Gunmen had invaded the house of Chief Steve Orogwu, the Chairman of the local government and killed his 75 year old elder brother, his two sons and a security guard in the compound.

The state government in a statement on the killings by the Special Security Consultant to the State Government, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, noted that the despicable act came at a time when the state is being celebrated as the most peaceful and economic vibrant state in the country. While expressing sadness that the perpetrators of the dastardly act does not project the image of the state in a good light neither represent the paragon or ideals of the people, he said normalcy has since returned to the area as more surveillance has been mounted in the area and parts of the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Land tussle: Ondo monarch petitions IGP over murder, destruction of property

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Following the violence that rocked Ode and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State over a land tussle, the Ajagunode of Ode community, Oba Adewale Boboye, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu over the crisis. In the petition, the traditional ruler alleged that some individuals within the community […]
Metro & Crime

No going back on planned shutdown of NDDC headquarters – IYC

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have vowed to proceed with its planned protest and shutdown of the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over the failure of the Federal Government to address issues of wrongful appointment of a sole administrator for the commission. The Ijaw Youths under […]
Metro & Crime

Zamfara LG commission chief slumps, dies after attending ex-gov daughter’s wedding

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chairman of Zamfara State Local Government Service Commission, Dr. Malami Aliyu Yandoto, is dead. Yandoto died on Sunday after he attended the wedding ceremony of former Governor Ahmed Sani Yarima’s daughter in Sokoto. The guests were later invited for a luncheon at Sokoto Government House after they left the ex-governor’s residence where the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica