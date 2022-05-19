Gunmen invade Ebonyi council chairman’s house, kill 3 relatives, security guard

Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Chief Steve Orogwu on Tuesday night escaped death as gunmen invaded his country home, killing three of his relatives. The gunmen also killed a security guard on duty and burnt down the family house of the Orogwus. A source said the hoodlums stormed the Chairman’s home in Ekpaomaka in the local government but didn’t meet him at home.

The invaders proceeded to shoot dead three of his relatives as well as the security guard on duty. Orogwu confirmed the incident to our reporter yesterday morning. He said: “They attacked my family compound at Ikwo at and killed my elder brother and two of his sons and a security guard.” He also said the gunmen set ablaze the family house in the compound. It was further learnt that the corpses of the victims have been taken to a mortuary in Abakaliki.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained at the time of filling this report. Spokesperson of the Police in the state, Loveth Odah said she was away on official assignment when contacted for comments. Security in the Southeast has deteriorated with attacks on security agencies, government and public facilities and high profile individuals becoming almost a daily occurrence.

The attacks have been blamed on Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out of the South East and parts of south south region of the country The attacks increased following the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu last year by the Federal Government. The group has however consistently denied responsibility for the attacks, stating that it is a nonviolent organisation. Kanu is being held in a Department of State Services (DSS) detention facility in Abuja and he is facing prosecution for alleged treason. Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State government, yesterday condemned the killings of four persons in the house of the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government by gunmen on Tuesday. Gunmen had invaded the house of Chief Steve Orogwu, the Chairman of the local government and killed his 75 year old elder brother, his two sons and a security guard in the compound.

The state government in a statement on the killings by the Special Security Consultant to the State Government, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, noted that the despicable act came at a time when the state is being celebrated as the most peaceful and economic vibrant state in the country. While expressing sadness that the perpetrators of the dastardly act does not project the image of the state in a good light neither represent the paragon or ideals of the people, he said normalcy has since returned to the area as more surveillance has been mounted in the area and parts of the state.

