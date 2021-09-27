Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Kaduna church, kill 2, injure others

Gunmen suspected to be bandits yesterday invaded an Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Gabaciwa, Kachia Local Government Area in the southern part of Kaduna State.

 

The attack, which took place yesterday morning when worshipers were in church, left one person dead and several others seriously injured. In a separate attack, another per-  son was also killed by gunmen in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

 

This is as the bandits that kidnapped the 121 students of the

 

Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state yesterday released 10 of the students.

 

The Kaduna State Government confirmed the attacks in a statement yesterday evening. In the Kachia attack on the ECWA Church, the gunmen, said to be in their numbers invaded and started shooting indiscriminately at the church members.

 

The attack led to a pandemonium as church members ran in different directions to escape the attacks. One person was confirmed dead  and the injured are being treated in an undisclosed hospital in the area. Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack and called on the State Emergency Management Agency to immediately deploy relief materials to those affected.

 

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in a statement said, “Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned in strongest terms an attack against worshippers on Sunday morning by gunmen.

 

“Security agencies reported to the government that the attack occurred at ECWA Church, Gabaciwa in Kachia Local Government.” According to the report, “a life was lost and some worshippers were seriously injured, who have been rushed to a medical facility.

 

The security agencies are obtaining further details, on which the government will update the public in due course,” Aruwan said.

 

The Commissioner also said, the Governor who expressed sadness over the incident, described it as, “an evil act targeting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom

