Gunmen invade Kaduna police station, injure three operatives

At least three policemen were seriously injured in Kaduna when gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded a police station in the state. The attack took place in the Maraban Jos, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

 

The gunmen were said to have loaded themselves into three Sharon vehicles and stormed the police station at about 11:30 PM on Friday with the intention to overrun the station.

 

However some community members who saw the bandits arriving in the community shooting sporadically in the air alerted the policemen who hurriedly put in place some security measures before the bandits got to the station.

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the attack, adding that the ensuing gun battle between operatives on duty and the bandits prevented them from gaining access into the amoury of the station.

 

Spokesman of the command, ASP Muhammed Jalige said: “On the 23rd July, 2021 at 2300hrs there was an attack on Maraban Jos Divisional Police Headquarters where bandits in large number came in three Sharon utility vehicles and in their desperate attempt to override the Personnel on duty shot sporadically in order to gain access into the Divisional amoury but met professional and stiffer resistance from the personnel on duty.”

 

According to Jalige, “The gun duel between the bandits and the Station Guards lasted for some minutes however; the superior and tactical fire power of the Police forced the bandits to retreat, of which some have sustained fatal bullet wounds.

