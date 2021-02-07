Gunmen invade Kaduna village, kill 19, sack 30 communities

No fewer than 19 persons were killed by armed bandits in Kutemeshi village of Kuyello District in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

PRNigeria gathered that the bandits invaded the community in Kaduna State around 5pm on Saturday.

A youth leader in the community who spoke to PRNigeria in a phone interview disclosed that the slain villagers were buried amid tears in the early hours of Sunday.

The young leader, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that residents of adjoining communities in Sabuwa town of Katsina State, were among those who attended the funeral ceremony held around 11am on Sunday.

For over two hours the bandits operated, he said the daredevil criminals massacred scores of innocent villagers at the rural community bordering Katsina State, together with Kaya town and Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State.

According to Bala, 10 persons sustained gunshot injuries, even as many who fled the attack are still missing.

He said: “We called severally for security reinforcement, but only a handful of volunteer-vigilantes came to our rescue around 7pm, after the bandits had fled to bush.

“In fact, it was today (Sunday) that armed security finally stormed our community.”

He called on both the federal and state governments to deploy massive security personnel to check the spate of brutal attacks persistently launched by gunmen at vulnerable communities in Kaduna State.

Hours after the gruesome raid at Kutemeshi, some group of women besieged the palace of the Emir of Birnin-Gwari, protesting the wanton killing of their husbands by bandits in recent times.

Over 30 communities around Randagi, the Southern part of Birnin-Gwari, have been sacked by bandits, with thousands also displaced in the last 48 hours.

“At the moment, there are 5,000 refugees from the affected areas in Birnin-Gwari town,” a security source told PRNigeria.

