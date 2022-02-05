Gunmen invade Katsina community, kill 17

Some gunmen have reportedly invaded some communities in the Karfi area of Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State, killing 17 people.

This is coming less than two days after a village head and about six persons were reportedly killed by gunmen in Jibia LGA of the state.

The assailants were said to have arrived the communities in Malumfashi on Friday evening and opened fire on the residents.

According to some residents, the frequent attacks in the area is as a result of the bandits in neighbouring states who have moved to Katsina.

In January, two men were reportedly killed and some residents abducted when gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked Makurdi community in Malumfashi LGA.

In September, suspected bandits had killed five farmers at Yanteba village in the LGA.

There have been reported cases of killing and kidnapping of residents by suspected bandits across different LGAs in the state.

Last year, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, had said the decision to shut down telecommunication network in the state helped to cut off communication between the bandits and their informants.

He later ordered restoration of services to the affected areas in September “as a result of the relative peace recorded in the affected areas”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...