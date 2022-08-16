Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Kogi market, kill one, abduct another, demand N20m ransom

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have invaded Orie Market in Agbedo community -Apayan in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing one person, abducting another and demanded N20 million ransom.

 

New Telegraph gathered that the hoodlums in their numbers stormed the market on Sunday afternoon and started shooting sporadically to scare the people in the market. This caused pandemonium as one Johnson was hit by bullets and he died in the process. One other person was said to have been abducted and whisked to an unknown place.

 

It was however learnt that the family members of the abducted person have been contacted and a demand of N20 million ransom for the release of the abducted person has been made. It was reliably gathered that the incident was the third time in a row when suspected gunmen would attack the market and abduct people and later demanded for ransom.

 

Investigations further revealed that the suspected hoodlums are taking advantage of the thick forest between Apayan in the local government area in the state and the boundary of Enugu and Anambra states to perpetrate their evil acts.

 

The Kogi State Police Public Relation officer, Willy Aya when contacted, confirmed that it was case of invasion on one Johnson’s shop after being killed, and one Edwin was abducted along many others on the market day.

 

He however said that the state police command under the Commissioner, Edward Egbuka has mobilised officers to fish out the hoodlums and rescue the kidnapped person unhurt.

 

