Gunmen invade Kogi, shoot journalist, other

Shooters are imported thugs -Govt

Armed men yesterday laid siege to Lokoja, Kogi State and unleashed terror on residents. The gunmen shot the state correspondent of The Sun Newspaper, Mr. Emmanuel Adeyemi, and a yetto- be-identified passer-by. At press time, doctors were still battling to save Adeyemi’s life at a private hospital in Lokoja. He was walking near the gate of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre when the hoodlums shot him near his abdomen.

The shooters, who were in unregistered Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Hilux can, also shot the passer-by whose name could not be immediately ascertained. The second victim just arrived from Benue State when he was caught up in the middle of the mayhem.

The sporadic gunshots in Lokoja might not be unconnected with the continuous looting of COVID-19 palliatives, which started on Sunday. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kinsley Fanwo, said the shooters were hoodlums imported with the aim of destabilising the state. Condemning the attack on The Sun correspondent, Fanwo said the government was already going after the hoodlums. Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya, said the gunshots were from hoodlums scaring people away to enable them to have free access to the palliatives. He said the shootings were not from the police.

Aya added that the police were on the trail of the gunmen. The PPRO promis e d that the s h o o t e r s would be brought to book shortly. Meanwhile, hoodlums also looted the Agricultural Development Project warehouse, where fertilisers and seedlings were stored, overnight.

The looters overpowered the security men attached to the warehouse located at Felele area, Lokoja. The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Fanwo, said in a statement yesterday that the looters were armed robbers. He said the hoodlums, who overpowered the security men on duty, brandished various dangerous weapons. Fanwo, however, said some of the looters had been arrested and were making useful statements to the police.

