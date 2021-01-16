News

Gunmen invade Ogila-ama community in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Unknown gunmen at the early hours of Friday invaded Ogila- ama community in Opuoama Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The incident, which occurred about 5am and lingered on till 7am, saw the yet-to-be identified gunmen setting some buildings in the community ablaze.
It was learnt that Lorhibolouikie Ogoro, a native of the community, had received a telephone call from his sister and others in the community informing him of the attack. He said he was told that before gaining access into the community, the gunmen, who came in three boats, shot sporadically. Ogoro appealed to the state government to come to the community’s rescue and arrest the situation. The invasion of Ogilaama is the latest in the communities coming under attack in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, after Peremabiri community was attacked twice in a space of one week. The spokesperson for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Superintendent of Police, Asinim Butswat, in his reaction noted that the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, has dispatched detectives to ascertain what happened in the community.

