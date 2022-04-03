Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Ogun mosque, abduct Police Inspector, two others

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Unknown gunmen have invaded a mosque in Soyoye, Rounder Area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, and abducted an Inspector of Police and two other worshippers.

The police officer, Inspector Kamarudeen Bello, was reportedly kidnapped in the mosque last Sunday around 8pm, while praying.

It was learnt that the police officer who is attached to one of the divisional police headquarters in Abeokuta.

Bello is said to be the Imam of the mosque.

“After he was abducted alongside two others, the kidnappers called to demand N5 million ransom for the release of each of the victims. But with pleadings and negotiations, the money was reduced,” a source said.

The source, who did not want to be mentioned, added that: “The wife of Inspector Kamarudeen was contacted with the phone number of one of the kidnapped victims.”

It was learnt that the kidnappers did not know that Bello is a police officer, as he was not in uniform or with any identity when he was picked up in the mosque.

“Most of us were scared when they kidnapped him; we didn’t want them to know he was a policeman. If they knew, they might have killed him over fear that he would aid their arrest,” another source stated.

Our correspondent learnt that the policeman and others kidnapped with him were released before the week ran out, after the payment of ransoms.

“I don’t know how much each of them paid, but I think the police Inspector parted with about N700, 000 before he was released,” it was learnt over the weekend.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the abduction to journalists, adding that he did not know if any ransom was paid to secure the freedom of the victims.

 

