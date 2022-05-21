Gunmen invade Ortom’s village, kill 5 farmers

Gunmen on Friday invaded Kaambe community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State killing five farmers. Kaambe is the village of the state Governor, Chief Samuel Ortom’s with sources saying that the invasion occurred in broad daylight leaving scores of villagers homeless.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the victims were working on their farms at Tse-Alashi farmstead when the invaders struck, killing their victims instantly. The brutal attack came barely a week after the assassins invaded and attacked Ayilamo community in Tombo ward of Logo Local Government area where they killed three people and injuring many others. Ortom’s Special Advis-er on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) and Chairman of the local government, Caleb Abah, confirmed the latest killings to newsmen on Friday. Hemba said that the attack was unprovoked, stressing that “the victims were taken unawares.”

Abah, who also confirmed the incident on telephone, said the gunmen, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the area at about 1pm. Abah explained that three of the farmers were murdered while working on their farms while the other two were killed at another spot. The state Police Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene, who also confirmed the incident, said dozens of men of the command had been drafted to the area to help calm down the situation and bring back normalcy to the community.

