Gunmen invade Osun community, abduct three habitants

No fewer than three residents of a village located in Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State, have reportedly been kidnapped by some unknown gunmen.

The gun-wielding men were said to have invaded the Iwo local community and whisked away three habitants.

The three abductees it was leant are Fulani herders who reside in the village where the unfortunate incident was said to have happened.

The police said the kidnap victims are Hamzat Ibrahim, Deere Ibrahim and a 38-year-old man, whose name was yet to be identified.

The victims and other neighbours in the settlement were said to have screamed in order to call the attention of other villagers to the attack.

The incident happened at about 10pm on Friday, according to sources.

 

Metro & Crime

Police confirm abduction of six school children in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuuel, Lafia

The police in Nasarawa State have confirmed the abduction of six pupils of LGEA Primary School Alwaza in Alwaza Community, in Doma Local Government Area of the State, Friday. It was learnt that the AK-47 wielding gunmen rode to the school on motorcycles while the children were preparing for classes and shot sporadically and made […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protest: Sanwo-Olu promises free scholarship for children of slain police officers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as CP begs Gov to replace burnt stations, personal belongings Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Wednesday promised that the state government would offer scholarships to children of policemen killed during the #EndSARS protests to university level and also compensate their families. This was even as the State Commissioner for Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu also appealed […]
Metro & Crime

Ibadan North: Jubilation as Rep Akinremi gifts constituent’s cash, medical kits

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Electorates from Ibadan North Federal Constituency, have showered encomiums on their representative at the National Assembly, Hon. Prince Olaide Akinremi following the launch of a healthcare access initiative to hundreds beneficiaries of the constituency. Akinremi, who currently represents the zone at 9th House of Representatives, had on Monday distributed medical kits, sums of cash grants […]

