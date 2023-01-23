Gunmen invade Osun community, abduct three habitants

No fewer than three residents of a village located in Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State, have reportedly been kidnapped by some unknown gunmen.

The gun-wielding men were said to have invaded the Iwo local community and whisked away three habitants.

The three abductees it was leant are Fulani herders who reside in the village where the unfortunate incident was said to have happened.

The police said the kidnap victims are Hamzat Ibrahim, Deere Ibrahim and a 38-year-old man, whose name was yet to be identified.

The victims and other neighbours in the settlement were said to have screamed in order to call the attention of other villagers to the attack.

The incident happened at about 10pm on Friday, according to sources.