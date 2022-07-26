Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade police station in Ondo, kill inspector

Gunmen yesterday stormed a police station in Okuta Elerinla area of Akure, the Ondo State capital and shot policemen on duty, leaving an Inspector dead.

The gunmen, whose number could not be ascertained, according to security sources, came around 1.am when they thought the policemen on duty would be weak or probably sleeping and scaled the fence in order to overpower the officers on duty. One of the sources who was on duty told New Telegraph that they met two policemen who were the station’s guard on alert.

 

The guards repelled the attack of the hoodlums who were believed to be coming to the station to carry arms and ammunition. He said one of the station guards rescued the suspects in the police custody especially women and took them into safe custody while the other engaged the hoodlums.

He said it was when the station guard was trying to see if there were others left that the hoodlums saw his torchlight and shot directly at the light killing the inspector instantly.

 

The source said there was no high profile suspect in their custody, but suspected that the gunmen were looking for arms for other operations.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami who confirmed the attack said a police inspector, Boluwaji Temenu was killed during the raid on the police station.

Odunlami in a statement said, “on the 25th of July, 2022 around 0100 am, hoodlums attacked Okuta Elerinla Division in Akure. Policemen who were at alert and alive to their duty repelled them accordingly and the miscreants    were unable to gain entrance into the station.

“During the cross fire, one of our gallant station guards AP.207538 0INSPR. Temenu Boluwaji was hit by a bullet, he later died on his way to the hospital.

 

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Oyeyemi Adesoye Oyeyemi has ordered the State Criminal  Investigation Department to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.”

 

Odunlami said the Commissioner of Police also used this medium to encourage the people of the state to go about their lawful duty without fear, as the days of the criminals are numbered.

 

