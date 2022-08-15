Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade school, kill teacher in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have shot to death a teacher in Government Science Secondary School, Nassarawa-Eggon, Nasarawa State, Mr Auta Nasela. A staff member of the school who preferred anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that the attack occurred at about 8:00 pm on yesterday. He said that the gunmen gained entrance into the school premises and went straight to the residence of the deceased, demanding for money. The source added that the deceased ran to his neighbour’s apartment, but was pursued and shot by one of the gunmen. He said that another staff member of the school, Mr Timothy Malle was also shot, but survived the attack, adding that he was rushed to hospital for medical attention. Confirming the incident, DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, said the incident was a case of armed robbery. “Yesterday around 8:45 pm, a distress call was received from GSS Nassarawa-Eggon that hoodlums invaded the residence of one Auta Nasela.

“When they gained entrance, they started demanding for money, but the man escaped to his neighbour’s house, but one of the hoodlums followed him and shot him. “He was rushed to the General Hospital Nassarawa- Eggon by the police, but unfortunately died while receiving treatment,” Nansel added. The PPRO said that the police has since commenced investigation into the matter with a view to arresting and bringing the perpetrators to book. He called on members of the public to always avail the police with information about criminal elements for necessary action.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

BONA EXPO2022 set to change course of green beauty in Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Botanical, Organic and Natural Africa Expo, BONA EXPO2022 is set to change the course of green beauty in Africa with a 2-day exposition. This will hold on Wednesday, March 30 and Thursday March, 31, 2022 at The Landmark Centre, Victoria Island Lagos. BONA EXPO with her maiden edition themed ‘Mother Nature Africa’ is the […]
Metro & Crime

Stay-at-home: Gunmen shoot UNTH security personnel, torch commercial bus in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Residents of Enugu State yesterday continued to obey the cancelled stay-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for fear of attack by hoodlums.   This is despite the resolution of the South East governors and leaders to end the stay-at-home as announced after their last meeting in Enugu last week.   Commercial and […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 35-year-old man for allegedly raping wife’s11-year-old cousin

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old man, Idowu Shittu, for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old cousin of his wife (name withheld).   The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested in Ifo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica