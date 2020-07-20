News

Gunmen invade wedding party kill 21 in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Twenty-one people have been reported killed, while 28 others sustained various degrees of injuries in a fresh attack on Kukum Daji Village of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night by armed gunmen.
The President of the Community, Mr. Yashen Titus told ‘Channels Television’ that the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, invaded the venue of a wedding party in the community at about 10p.m., Sunday night.
Titus, who explained that the suspected herdsmen opened fire on the people who attended the party, said 19 people died on the spot while two others later died at the hospital.
The remaining injured ones according to him were rushed to the Barau Dikko teaching hospital and other clinics in the state capital for treatment.
The State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Polio: Buhari commends Osinbajo, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has written world leaders and partners to appreciate their support towards helping Nigeria attain a Wild Polio Virus (WPV) free status, pledging that his administration would sustain the momentum and strengthen the primary health care system. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the […]
News

Coronavirus: Face masks to become mandatory in English shops

Posted on Author Reporter

  Face coverings must be worn in shops and supermarkets in England from Friday 24 July, Boris Johnson has announced. Enforcement will be carried out by police – not retail staff – and anyone failing to wear a face covering while shopping will face a fine of up to £100, or £50 if paid within […]
News

Prosecute Magu for fraud –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the prosecution of acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the revelations of alleged diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC, among other sleazes, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: