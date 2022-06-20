Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap 13 mourners in Edo, demand N60m ransom

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped 13 mourners along the Auchi-Benin Road, Edo State on their way to Delta State from a burial ceremony in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State. One of the church elders who pleaded anonymity confirmed the abduction of the church worshippers.

The exact location of the hijacking of the mini bus which was conveying the victims, all members of God’s Will Mission owned by Archbishop Solomon Gbakara with headquarters in Orhuwhorun in Udu, Delta State could not be ascertained.

 

According to the source, the church members were said to have been waylaid amidst sporadic gunshots by the suspected kidnappers who whisked all occupants includ-ing the driver of the vehicle to an unknown destination.

 

It was further learnt that some of the occupants escaped while being taken to the kidnappers’ den. A source however disclosed that the hoodlums are demanding the sum of N60 million for the release of three top members of the church.

 

Contacted on his mobile phone, the Edo State Police spokesman, Mr. Chidi Nwanbuzor said that the police was yet to be notified of the incident, promising to call back once he is briefed.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

