Gunmen kidnap ’18 passengers’ in Ibarapa

Eighteen passengers travelling along Eruwa/Igbo-Ora road, Ibarapa area of Oyo state, were allegedly kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday.
Although information on the kidnap is still sketchy, Olatunji Badmus, a member of the local vigilante in Ibarapa area told online newspaper,
TheCable that the group had been alerted over the incident.
“We are still waiting for further directives. We were only told to be prepared because some gunmen kidnapped 18 passengers travelling along Igbo-Ora road. I don’t have more detail for now, police should have the detail because they have been briefed,” he said.
Effort to get confirmation from Adewale Osifeso, the police public relations officer at the state command, was not fruitful as he did not respond to calls or reply to a text message sent to his mobile telephone line.

