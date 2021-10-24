News Top Stories

Gunmen kidnap 2 girls in mother's car

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted two little girls in Akure, the Ondo State capital. The two little girls of nursery and kindergarten classes were at gunpoint forcefully taken away while in their mother’s car.

The incident which had created tension within the Akure metropolis occurred in the Leo axis of the state capital. The mother of the victim was driving into their compound around 8:00 pm on Friday night in her ash coloured Toyota Camry, when the gunmen waylaid her and took the children away along with the car. With the development causing panic within the state capital, the incident was said to have been reported to the police.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, DSP Funmi Odunlami, disclosed that the mother of the kids reported the case at the police station shortly after it happened. While stating that the anti-kidnapping section is already handling the issue, the PPRO said she was not sure if the kidnappers had contacted the family. Odunlami said “Yes, the mother of the little kids reported the incident at the station yesterday night and made a report that when she was about to open the gate of her house another vehicle with three occupants came and double cross her and collected her car key and left with the car with her kids inside the vehicle.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

