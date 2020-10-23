Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap 24-year-old man from home in Abuja

Abdulateef Yusuf Bamidele, a 24-year-old man, has been kidnapped by gunmen in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at Guidna, Kubwa, a community in Bwari area council of the FCT.

The Abuja National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp is not far from Guidna.

Speaking with online newspaper, TheCable on Friday, Fasuat Yusuf, Bamidele’s mother, said the kidnappers attacked their home at 1:25am after scaling a fence.

Yusuf said despite demanding money, the kidnappers — numbering about four — abducted Bamidele.

“They came to the window and they said they needed money, they said we should open the door, that if we don’t open the door what they will do would be worse,” she said.

“After we allowed them into the house, they said ‘where is the money’, when I brought money from my sales of two days, they said it is not enough, they said ‘it is not enough’.”

Yusuf said the kidnappers made an attempt to take her away but when she could not scale the fence, they opted for her son.

“They took me but I could not climb the fence, so they came back for my son,” she said.

When contacted Miriam Yusuf, spokesperson of the FCT police command, said that they are aware of the incident and are making effort to rescue him.

“The police are making efforts to rescue the victim. We have launched an operation,” Yusuf said.

