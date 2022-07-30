News

Gunmen kidnap 3-year-old, shoot brother, demands N100m

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Gunmen have struck in Oyo town, Oyo state, kidnapping a three-year-old son of a lawyer, Mr. Aderemi Adebiyi. The assailants reportedly shot the brother of the legal practitioner in the attack that took place on Thursday. According to Adebiyi, the kidnappers also abducted a neighbour within the Bode Thomas Estate, Offamettal area of Oyo.

In a post which the distressed lawyer sent to his colleagues’ platform, he stated that the bandits struck Thursday night at his Bode Thomas Estate, Offametta, Oyo, Oyo State residence, shot his brother and whisked away his child. “The insecurity situation in this country is not limited to any region; my house was attacked today by some Fulani men around midnight, and my younger brother was shot in the process and he’s currently receiving treatment. My 3-year-old boy has also been kidnapped and we are praying for his safe return”.

“I’ve also been reliably informed that one of my neighbours was equally kidnapped. Please pray for us. It seems our estate is now their target. It is on record that this is the second time we are experiencing this sort of incident,” he said. Adebiyi added that the bandits had not made any contact with him, “but they have contacted my neighbour’s relative demanding N100 million”. There have been reports of about three kidnappings in Ogbomoso town within the past two weeks which has created tension in the state. There has been heightened insecurity in the country, even as President Muhammadu Buhari recently held a series of meetings with his security chiefs towards containing the menace.

 

