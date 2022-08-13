Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap 4 female footballers, 2 others in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

Four female footballers,a man and  their driver have been reported kidnapped by gunmen in Uronigbe, a border community between Edo and Delta states in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State

 

It was learnt that the footballers were kidnapped around 6pm on Friday while returning from a football competition at Owa-Alero in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

 

A source in the community said the kidnappers have contacted some family members demanding a ransom of N5 million each for the victims.
He said: “They (footballers) went to Owa-Alero to play a football match, so, on their way back, they were kidnapped at Uronigbe area, the boundary between Delta and Edo states.

“The victims include Mrs Precious Agbajor, one Abraham, Nancy, Beatrice including the driver and another person whose identified is not yet known. They are six in number that are in kidnapper’s den. The matter have been reported to Uronigbe police station.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family of Agbajor and asked them to pay N5 million for his wife.”

When contacted, the police public relations officer in Delta State, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the kidnapping, adding that the incident happened in Edo State.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

