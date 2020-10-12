Gunmen kidnap Abuja Council’s former vice-chairman, 15 others

Armed men on Saturday abducted former vice-chairman of Kuje Council, Abuja, Mohammed Baba, some members of the legislative arm of the council and others.

This came barely four days after gunmen attacked some vehicles on Pegi community road, Kuje, injured many and took three people hostage. A source close to the Area Council said that about 15 key officers were kidnapped alongside the former vicechairman.

New Telegraph learnt that the kidnap victims were in a coaster bus and on their way from the home of one of their associates, Yunusa Zakari, who was newly appointed Secretary of Education of the Council. It was also learnt that contact had been established with the kidnappers who are already demanding N100 million ransom.

The victims, according to the source, include the Transport Officer, Special Assistant, Media, Head of Department (HOD), Food Services and some staff of the Area Council. The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), in Kuje, Mr. Isaac Aderibigbe, confirmed the incident, but couldn’t name all those who were kidnapped.

Aderibigbe, however, disclosed that many people were taken away by the gunmen.

Some residents said the chain of unresolved successful kidnap operations in the Area Council, which happened almost on a weekly basis, had created apprehension in the whole of the Area Council.

