Gunmen kidnap another Ekiti monarch

Gunmen have abducted Oba Benjamin Oso, the Eleda of Eda Ile, in the Ekiti East Council area of Ekiti State.
The gunmen were said to have whisked the traditional ruler away from his farm in the presence of his wife on Friday evening.
The incident happened barely two months after a monarch, the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti in the Oye Council area of the state, Oba David Oyewumi, was abducted from his palace.
A source in Eda Ile said it took the intervention of Oba Oso to prevent his wife from being abducted alongside the monarch.
The source said: “The Oba and the wife went to their farm and were accosted by these gunmen. The two would have been kidnapped, but the monarch begged the bandits to free his wife, which they agreed with.”
The Commander, Ekiti State Amotekun Corps, Brig Joe Komolafe, confirmed the abduction but said: “All the security outfits in Ekiti including police, soldiers, Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilance groups, are already in the forests searching for the monarch.”

