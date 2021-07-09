Gunmen kidnap Bauchi APC chieftain

Gunmen have kidnapped a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uba Boris, New Telegraph has learnt.

Boris, a former Senior Special Assistant on Youths to Bauchi ex-governor, Isa Yuguda, was accosted by the gunmen along the Federal Low-Cost Road around 8pm on Wednesday.

The kidnappers, it was gathered, trailed him on two bikes until they got to road where they stopped his car after firing several gunshots to scare people away in the area.

A source, who didn’t want to be named, said Boris was seized by the gunmen and bundled into their waiting car, adding that they fired gunshots into the air and drove off.

As of the time of filing this report, associates and family of the abducted politician said that the kidnappers were yet to make any contact with them to make demands.

Several calls made to the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, rang out and he was yet to call back as of press time.

